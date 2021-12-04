MongoDB (MDB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $450.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.14.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,555 shares of company stock worth $48,183,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $489.65.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

