Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,126. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

