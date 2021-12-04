Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 92,039 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPT opened at $4.32 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

