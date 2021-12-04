Morgan Stanley Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

IBUY stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $89.50 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.