Morgan Stanley Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CTS were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 3,554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTS stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

