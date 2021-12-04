Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 213,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

