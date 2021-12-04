Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $79.89. 665,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after acquiring an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

