Morgan Stanley Sells 473,447 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 473,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 44.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $8.95 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

