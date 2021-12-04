Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 1.7% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PPL by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 11.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PPL by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 11.8% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

