Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Trading Up 2%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) shares were up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 13,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 22,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth $737,000.

