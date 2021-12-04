Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 940,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.71. 763,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,698. The stock has a market cap of $384.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.62. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

