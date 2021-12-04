Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 15,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Naked Brand Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAKD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 35,557,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,755,438. Naked Brand Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

