Namecoin Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $21.56 million and approximately $18,507.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,578.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.88 or 0.00958154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00257949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032527 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

