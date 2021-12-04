Nash Exchange (NEX) Trading Up 130.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on exchanges. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.01 or 0.07951836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,054.99 or 1.00612939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00076964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

