National Bank Financial Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.93.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

