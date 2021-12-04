National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.41.

A number of analysts have commented on NA shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday.

NA stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$96.11. 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,761. The company has a market cap of C$32.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.52. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$70.81 and a 52 week high of C$106.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,850,697.60.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

