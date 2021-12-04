National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.21.

TSE NA opened at C$96.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

