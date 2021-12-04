National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.21.

TSE NA opened at C$96.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

