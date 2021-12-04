National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$165.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$168.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$163.18.

TSE CM opened at C$140.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$147.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$145.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$107.44 and a twelve month high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,927.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

