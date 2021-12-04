National Bankshares Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$80.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$92.90.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$62.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$60.27 and a one year high of C$97.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.78%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

