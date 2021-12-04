National Bankshares Reiterates C$24.00 Price Target for VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC)

National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

VanEck ETF Trust stock opened at C$17.50 on Tuesday. VanEck ETF Trust has a 1 year low of C$17.25 and a 1 year high of C$26.06.

