Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $80,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.00 million, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.