NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $105.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

