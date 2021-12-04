NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $92.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $3,151,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,650,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.