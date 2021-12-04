Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $12.25 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $13.57.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
