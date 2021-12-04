Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $12.25 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.