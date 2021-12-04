Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $827,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 258,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

