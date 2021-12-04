New BitShares Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $49.31 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00059527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.05 or 0.08268961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00064526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00083642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.30 or 0.98683778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

