New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 100 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,733 shares of company stock worth $39,409,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average is $162.88. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

