New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $128,656,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $121.22 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.55 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.