New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

