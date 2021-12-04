New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $434.13 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.29 and its 200 day moving average is $405.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

