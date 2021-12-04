New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in State Street by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

