Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NCMGY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 68,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newcrest Mining has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

