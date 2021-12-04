Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.64.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

