NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 37 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $658.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.53. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

