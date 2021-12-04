NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 4,844 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JFrog were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after buying an additional 2,130,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 349,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,289. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.