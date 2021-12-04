NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 819 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

