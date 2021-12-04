NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 54,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,516. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Shares of EQIX opened at $794.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $794.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

