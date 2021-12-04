NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneMain by 36.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 358,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 65.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of OneMain by 691.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 386,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after buying an additional 337,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.