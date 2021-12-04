NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 80,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

