NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.03 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

