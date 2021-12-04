NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.60.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI opened at C$20.28 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$20.02 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.47.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.