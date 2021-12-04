NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $84,582.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $57.56 or 0.00116475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.41 or 0.08331901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00064859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00083877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,630.03 or 0.98406738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.