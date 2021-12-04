NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NI were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NI by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of NI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NODK opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

