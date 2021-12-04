Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NJDCY opened at $28.35 on Friday. Nidec has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Nidec had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

