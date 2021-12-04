Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

NYSE:ATO opened at $92.76 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

