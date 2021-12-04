Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Amundi bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $469.99 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

