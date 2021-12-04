Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.