Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Amundi purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

