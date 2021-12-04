Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Outfront Media worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 427,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Outfront Media by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Outfront Media by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.56 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

