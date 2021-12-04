Noir (NOR) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Noir has a market capitalization of $267,152.15 and $456.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00187898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.63 or 0.00641003 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00016145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,424,990 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

